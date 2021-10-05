'Elden Ring' is practically finished and will be "very difficult".

The producer of the hotly-anticipated RPG, Yasuhiro Kitao, has warned that players will have a challenge on their hands playing the upcoming title.

When quizzed on game director Hidetaka Miyazaki and 'Game of Thrones' novelist George R. R. Martin's game's difficulty level, Kitao replied in an interview with Japan's Famitsu magazine: "It will be very difficult."

He went on to state that "one of the ways to achieve this is to set a high difficulty level."

Kitao added: "There are systems in place to help you experience that sense of accomplishment.

"For example, when there are a lot of enemies, you can summon a spirit to fight with you as your companion."

He also teased that the game has a "very unusual map structure".

The man in charge of Promotion, Marketing and Production at FromSoftware spilled: "We have prepared a large field, but we don’t have any errand quests, so players can go there or there as they like. There is also a system to help players avoid getting lost."

Martin previously explained how he "worked up a fairly detailed background", and then handed over the reins to the developer.

He added: "They would come in periodically and show me some monsters they designed or the latest special effects... but the game has been very slowly developing and now it's coming out in January, I believe.

"I'll be as excited as anybody else to see it."

'Elden Ring' is due to launch on January 21 on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 5, and PC.