Large chunks of the 'Destiny 2' Forsaken expansion will be removed once 'Destiny 2: The Witch Queen' arrives next year.

Bungie have confirmed the impending changes as part of the next update to the Destiny Content Vault. The system was added in the Beyond Light expansion last year as it's launch saw several planets from the game's launch removed from the title.

The Destiny Content Vault for Year 5 will also take in the Tangled Shore destination, the Presage and Harbinger Exotic missions and much of Year 4's seasonal content.

Bungie said: "Vaulting this content will allow us the space to launch The Witch Queen expansion and its new Throne World destination, as well as new features like weapon crafting, the new Legendary difficulty campaign option, the new Glaive weapon archetype, plus all the additional content we have planned for the four new Seasons to come starting in February."

The Dreaming City destination, the Last Wish raid, and the Shattered Throne dungeon from Forsaken will remain playable for gamers.

Bungie have previously defended the merits of the Destiny Content Vault as it provides them with "breathing room" to complete more updates to the game.

The studio said: "The DCV has provided a great deal of technical 'breathing room' that the team has devoted to important improvements to the Destiny experience.

"Upgrades such as drastically reducing our patch response times, improving loading times, offering quicker access to UI such as your inventory or the map, and others link directly to the opportunities that the DCV created for the team."