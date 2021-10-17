The Xbox Series X mini fridge will be released in December.

Microsoft unveiled new information on its highly anticipated Xbox Series X mini fridge this week, including an official release date of December this year – meaning you can get your hands on one in time for Christmas (25.12.21).

Pre-orders for the unique item will begin on Tuesday (19.10.21) in both the UK and the US, and the fridge will cost £89.99, or $99.99.

For US customers, the Xbox Series X mini fridge will be sold exclusively at Target to ensure as many fans as possible can purchase the mini fridge, although Microsoft have promised to expand regional availability in 2022.

And in the UK, interested parties can get their hands on the fridge in Game stores.

Fans in France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Spain, Netherlands, and Poland can grab their own fridge at Game Stop EU or Micromania, where it will be priced at €99.

Part of an announcement from Microsoft read: “The mini fridge, created in partnership with Ukonic!, gives ‘Xbox and Chill’ a whole new meaning.

“With LEDs and surface-features made to resemble the Xbox Series X, your friends will be amazed while their thirst is quenched!

“The sleek matte-black tower holds up to 10 cans of your favourite beverage and has two shelves in the door, so you’ll be sure to have your favourite snacks at the ready.

“The front of the mini fridge also includes a USB port to charge devices and comes with a DC power adapter to enable the mini fridge to work on the go.”