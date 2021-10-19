Ferne McCann has defended her decision to put her daughter in the spotlight, insisting that her reality show is a "safe space."

The former 'Only Way is Essex' star has just finished filming the seventh series of 'Ferne McCann: First Time Mum', which has charted the life of three-year-old Sunday since birth and she doesn't care if people don't approve of her choice to put the youngster on camera.

She said: "Ultimately, I just think that as a parent to your child is down to you. The way you raise that person who is totally dependent on you is down to you and no one should ever have an opinion. Everyone does things differently and there’s no right or wrong."

The 31-year-old beauty can also understand why some celebrity parents take steps to protect their children's anonymity, but ultimately feels like she's in "control" of what aspects of her family life are on view and she knows Sunday will speak up if she isn't happy.

She exclusively told BANG Showbiz: "It’s just what works for you. I see both sides. Those who don’t share – I see both sides. But for me, it’s a safe space and if I can control it then it’s fine.

"If Sunday’s happy, then I’m happy. Sunday will absolutely vocalise and has no qualms in saying exactly how she feels. If she doesn’t want to do something, I will respect that and I won’t push it.

"If she doesn’t want to have her picture done, we won’t do it. If she doesn’t want to be on camera, she’ll just run off and physically won’t let them film her.

"I think it’s nice to share. I live my life as an open transparent person. I wear my heart on my sleeve and feel like it would be one of my most favourite things in my life. She’s my biggest achievement."

The reality star is an ambassador for 'L.O..L Surprise: LIVE VIP PARTY', a nationwide arena tour which sees the famous dolls come to life - a partnership that Sunday was very pleased about, especially after the pair attended a rehearsal for the show.

Ferne said: "She absolutely loves the brand! If I say to her ‘What’s your favourite toy?’ she always says ‘My L.O.L surprise.’ Now she’s nearly four and doing imaginative play and make believe and voicing scenario with her dolls. It’s so cute to hear. She loves them so she’s gonna be absolutely buzzing!"

