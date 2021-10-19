Evanna Lynch has learned to deal with her eating disorder in a "functional way".

The 30-year-old actress - who is best known for playing Luna Lovegood in the 'Harry Potter' film series - battled anorexia during her younger years and although she's doesn't have an eating disorder anymore, she's still in the "healing process".

Evanna told E! News: "I don't have an eating disorder at all anymore.

"It's been years of eating like a normal, healthy person and having balanced habits. And it's different - somebody asked me recently, 'Oh, is it similar to alcoholism, where you're always going to have to avoid it?' And it's like, well, no, because you have to eat, you have to do it.

"And you have to learn how to do it in a functional way. So, I do believe you can properly recover and move on. But I think the healing process continues."

Evanna has discussed her past problems in her new memoir, titled 'The Opposite of Butterfly Hunting: The Tragedy and The Glory of Growing Up'.

And the actress sees her new book as the perfect opportunity to reintroduce herself to the world.

Evanna - who starred in numerous 'Harry Potter' films, including 2007's 'Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix' and 2009's 'Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince' - explained: "I kind of have a sense that nobody really knows who I am.

"People sort of think, ‘Oh, you are this sweet, airy, fairy person.' And that's a lovely perception, but it's not really real. It's not. So, it's almost like I haven't been able to have true connections with people, with even the people who follow me online."