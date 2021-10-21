Evanna Lynch admits her life was a "rollercoaster" amid her anorexia battle.

The 30-year-old actress - who is best known for her role as Luna Lovegood in the 'Harry Potter' franchise - has opened up about her struggles in her new memoir, 'The opposite of Butterfly Hunting'.

Appearing on ITV's 'Lorraine, Evanna said: "I do really believe in really talking about the darkness.

We can be too quick to talk about the ‘I’m good, I’m happy, everything’s positive now.’ And I just don’t think life’s like that. Life doesn’t suddenly get happy and everything’s okay. So it’s a bit of a rollercoaster of a book, but that’s life."

Evanna was hospitalised at the age 11 after she developed an eating disorder.

The actress also explained that she sees anorexia as an "addiction".

She added: "You know, you eat food every day, you have to have a balanced relationship with it and I really think you can…

"I think you do have to be mindful, you have to watch your own past eating disorders. I want it to be an honest portrayal and to really bring it into the mind of somebody so that you can understand it better, but you do have to be careful because I think you can brag about these things or focus on the shocking details, and get distracted by the real problem.

"This book was all about bringing depth and nuisance to the situation."

Evanna is keen to dispel some of the misconceptions that still surround eating disorders.

She said: "I’m trying to show that recovery isn’t neat. I think a lot of people think it ends in physical recovery and I’m trying to show that even though things were great professionally and on the surface, I still had quite a toxic mindset.

"Even when you recover from an eating disorder, you can still have that addiction to negativity and to me that’s also an addiction to feeling safe - you don’t want anything to hurt you or to come in and change things. It’s like not wanting to be vulnerable, really … You have to learn to make really positive choices."

