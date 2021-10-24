Izzy Judd has no issues with being "outnumbered" by boys in her family.

The 37-year-old violinist gave birth to her second son, Lockie, with her McFly rocker husband Harry Judd - with whom she also has Lola, five, and four-year-old Kit - earlier this month, but she has insisted she is used to having a lot of "male company" as she's a sister to three brothers.

Speaking to OK! magazine, she said: “I have always been outnumbered!”

“I have three older brothers and I have always found male company fun with lots of sports – I was always the ball girl.

“I think I am used to having ridiculous amounts of boys around! I am sure it is going to be absolute chaos but lovely chaos.”

The musical star admitted she struggles when her 35-year-old spouse is on tour.

She said: “God I would be totally lost without him. Well, I am! When he goes away I really miss him. I think one thing we have learnt through having children is to keep communicating and not expect that the other person knows what you are thinking or feeling.”

The couple announced their son had been born on October 11 by sharing a black and white photo of a smiling Izzy breastfeeding her baby in a hospital bed while her proud husband kissed her on the cheek.

Harry captioned his post: "[blue heart emoji] @mrs_izzyjudd Clever Mummy and baby boy are doing well and are both beautiful. (sic)"

And Izzy wrote on her's: "And just like that my world feels complete [blue heart emoji] (sic)"

Drummer Harry previously admitted he knew having a bigger family would be more "stressful" but he didn't want to regret not having more children.

He said: "They say having kids is the most stressful thing you ever do but also the most amazing. There's a fine line but we wanted to have another one.

"For me, when I'm older and having more children is not possible, we might've regretted not having another one. But you can never regret having one."