Lisa Vanderpump is getting a grandson.

The former 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star's pregnant daughter Pandora Vanderpump Sabo revealed the gender news on Instagram after she shared an image of her family next to a confetti cannon.

The 35-year-old expectant mother wrote in the caption: “You are so loved already little boy, we can’t wait to meet you. Also, the shock on my daddy’s face is just priceless.”

The baby’s father is Pandora’s husband of nine years, Jason Sabo, 35, who works with Vanderpump Wine, one of his in-laws' many business ventures.

It will be the 60-year-old reality TV star and her husband Ken Todd’s first grandchild.

Lisa told the MailOnline: “Ken and I are overjoyed and are so happy for Pandora and Jason. It’s such wonderful news and has been such a difficult secret to keep."

The ‘Vanderpump Rules’ star recently spilled the beans about what she wants him to call her when he’s welcomed into the world this winter.

Lisa said: “We can’t wait for the new baby to arrive and I’m so excited to become Nanny Pinky.”

Pandora first disclosed her pregnancy at the Annual World Dog Day Event in West Hollywood in August.

She shared: “Jason and I are beyond thrilled. It’s such a blessing after such a difficult year for everyone. We are so excited about this new chapter in our lives.”

Lisa previously admitted that she is thrilled to be becoming a grandparent for the first time.

She said: "I love children, I love being a mother... it's such welcome news for us."