Bungie has threatened to ban 'Destiny 2' players exploiting the latest glitch.

The developer is trying to fix an exploit PC gamers can easily pull off - known as the min/max glitch - and those who attempt it could get banned after a member of a group that discovered it shared a video revealing how anyone can make it work.

The exploit lets you play the game in windowed mode, which in turns allowed you to press and hold the minimise window button.

Doing so for a few seconds, releasing, and then holding again triggers a frame rate issue which causes some issue, and Bungie is now trying to fix the problem.

However, it won't be in a patch until December's update, so the company has warned people to avoid the exploit.

Community manager dmb04 tweeted: "A group of individuals discovered and reported an issue where players can generate more orbs than intended when triggering some supers.

"The team has been silently working on a fix for this (currently targeting December).

"Super thankful for the time we got to investigate as this is an incredibly deep and difficult to fix bug, but it looks like the repro video has been published.

"The team is actively deploying some changes that will force Rutabaga errors when players attempt to reproduce this.

"Note: If players error out of the game numerous times, they can be met with escalating restrictions.

"So, aside from recommending you don't negatively impact the experience of others by reproducing this issue, I also recommend not ruining your own."