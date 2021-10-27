Angelina Jolie knows she's not a "perfect parent".

The 46-year-old actress - who has Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, and 13-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox - has admitted to still having doubts about her parenting skills.

She shared: "I'm not a perfect parent by any means. Every day I feel like I'm more aware of everything I don't do right. And I'm pretty tough on myself, because I feel often, 'Am I doing the right thing? Did I says the right thing?'"

The Oscar-winning star is loving watching her kids as they grow up and develop their own unique personalities.

She told People: "I have six very individual human beings in my home. I am so excited about all the different stages and feelings and curiosities that they go through. Why wouldn't you be?"

"We're supposed to help them figure out who they are. And you can't figure out who they are if you don't enthusiastically develop with them."

Angelina also thinks that her children have had "a very significant effect on each other".

She explained: "They're pretty great people, and because there's so many of them, I think they've had a very significant effect on each other. It's not like I'm the head of anything.

"I'm very honest with my kids. And I'm very human with my kids."

Meanwhile, Angelina recently revealed she's "inspired" by young people who are fighting for their human rights.

The actress - who has served as a Special Envoy for the UN High Commissioner for Refugees - wrote on Instagram: "I’m so inspired by young people around the world who are on the front lines of the struggle for human rights. From protecting the environment to fighting inequality and discrimination, they are stepping in to do the work adults should but so far have failed to do. And in refugee camps and conflict areas globally, children are bearing the burden of the consequences of those bad decisions."