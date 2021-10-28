'Digimon Survive' has been delayed for a third time.

The monster batting tactical RPG - which was initially due for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC in 2019 - was first pushed back to 2020, then 2021, and now fans will have to wait a little longer for Bandi Namco's title.

In a statement, producer Kazumasa Habu wrote: "To Digimon fans patiently awaiting Digimon Survive, first of all, we'd like to thank you for your continued patience and support for Digimon Survive in 2021.

"Our original goal was to launch Digimon Survive in 2021. However, due to the need to allocate more time to development, it is necessary to move the game's release date to 2022."

The decision "hasn't been an easy one2 for the team", but they want to focus on making a "quality" title for fans.

Habu added: "While this decision hasn't been an easy one, we want to make sure we use this extra time to enhance the quality of the game. "The entire development team is working as hard as we can on the game, and we kindly ask for your patience.

"We look forward to sharing more news and updates about Digimon Survive with you all, soon. Thank you again for your continued support."