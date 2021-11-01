Sadie Frost insists that working “isn’t everything” and she would rather spend her time walking her dog.

The 56-year-old actress has made her directorial debut on ‘Quant’ - a feature-length documentary about the pioneering 60s fashion designer Mary Quant - but although she loved every minute of working on the project she insists being happy in her personal life is more important to her, especially spending time with her pet pooch Cherry - her beloved dachshund who she runs an Instagram account about, @cherrythesausage.

In an interview with The I newspaper, she said: "I’m very aware that if you work constantly, there’s a lot of things in life that you don’t get to appreciate, you know? I love walking, I love nature, I love spending time with my dog, cooking – all those things are very important to me as well, so my career isn’t everything for me.

“I’ll be quite happy if, after 'Quant', I have a bit of time off. I really just like to go with the flow, so today I feel in a really good place and the future, who knows what it will hold?”

‘Quant’ features contributors such as Sadie's close friend, supermodel Kate Moss, Vogue’s editor-in-chief Edward Enninful and 91-year-old Mary’s son Orlando Plunkett.

The ‘Dracula’ star has a number of other projects lined up, such as acting in 'The Chelsea Cowboy', creating a line of restored shopping bags and producing two films.

Sadie also has four adult children - son Finlay, 31, from her marriage to Spandau Ballet guitarist Gary Kemp, and three with ex-husband Jude Law; actor-and-producer Rafferty, 25, actor Rudy, 19, and actress-and-model Iris, 21.

Sadie and Jude divorced in 2003 but she is often to still referred to as the ex-wife of the 'Cold Mountain' actor, something which is frustrating to her as a creative and businesswoman in her own right.

The 56-year-old star said: "I think if you get any label, it’s frustrating for anybody, especially if you can’t shrug that off, even though you’ve gone away and studied and created and done a million other things. And maybe it was a lifetime ago, like 20 or 30 years ago. But for me, I’m just happy and proud of what I’ve achieved. I know I couldn’t have ever done more than I’ve done, as well as being a mother."

Among her achievements include her MA in filmmaking and the now-defunct fashion line Frost French that she did in collaboration with Jemima French, however, happiness and health is more important to Sadie than anything else.

She said: "I’ve been in the industry for so long, it doesn’t really matter, and in the last few months, five friends of mine have passed, so actually what’s important is being present and enjoying your life and being healthy.”