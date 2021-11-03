Chris Pratt calls Katherine Schwarzenegger his 'greatest treasure'

Chris Pratt has called Katherine Schwarzenegger his “greatest treasure” in an Instagram love letter.

The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy” actor posted an ode to his wife - who is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver- as he revealed just how much the mother of his 12-month-old daughter Lyla means to him.

Alongside an adorable photo of the pair - in which Chris is staring into the camera lens as she looks sweetly at her husband - he wrote: “'My greatest treasure right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card. Which if you know, you know is saying a lot. (sic)"

The 42-year-old star also opened up on everything Katherine has given him, even though he also joked about her loud chewing.

He wrote: “Guys, for real. Look how she's looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!?

"She's given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that's love!

"She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That's the trade. Her heart is pure and it belongs to me. (sic)"

Chris - who also has son Jack, nine, with ex-wife Anna Faris - joked that his sweet message is a possible insurance policy in case he forgets Katherine's birthday.

He quipped: "It's her birthday in about 6 weeks. So if I don't get her anything, I'll tell her to look back on this post. Love you honey."

Meanwhile, Katherine fired back with a tongue in cheek reply in the comments section, taking issue with his claims she chews too loudly.

Clearly seeing the funny side, she responded: "Oh wow. It's only when I'm eating CEREAL but i love you. (sic)"

