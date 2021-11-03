Chris Pratt has called Katherine Schwarzenegger his “greatest treasure” in an Instagram love letter.

The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy” actor posted an ode to his wife - who is the daughter of Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver- as he revealed just how much the mother of his 12-month-old daughter Lyla means to him.

Alongside an adorable photo of the pair - in which Chris is staring into the camera lens as she looks sweetly at her husband - he wrote: “'My greatest treasure right next to my Ken Griffey Jr Upper Deck Rookie card. Which if you know, you know is saying a lot. (sic)"

The 42-year-old star also opened up on everything Katherine has given him, even though he also joked about her loud chewing.

He wrote: “Guys, for real. Look how she's looking at me! I mean. Find you somebody that looks at you like that!! You know!?

"She's given me an amazing life, a gorgeous healthy daughter, she chews so loudly that sometimes i put in my ear buds to drown it out, but that's love!

"She helps me with everything. In return, periodically, I open a jar of pickles. That's the trade. Her heart is pure and it belongs to me. (sic)"

Chris - who also has son Jack, nine, with ex-wife Anna Faris - joked that his sweet message is a possible insurance policy in case he forgets Katherine's birthday.

He quipped: "It's her birthday in about 6 weeks. So if I don't get her anything, I'll tell her to look back on this post. Love you honey."

Meanwhile, Katherine fired back with a tongue in cheek reply in the comments section, taking issue with his claims she chews too loudly.

Clearly seeing the funny side, she responded: "Oh wow. It's only when I'm eating CEREAL but i love you. (sic)"