Lisa Rinna's mother Lois “had a stroke”.

The ‘Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ star informed fans about the “very sad news” that her mother, Lois, 93, had suffered another stroke, as she posted a video of her mother dancing to a remix of Justin Bieber’s ‘Despacito’.

She wrote: “I know how much you appreciate and LOVE Lois so I need to tell you that she had another stroke, I am with her now.”

The 58-year-old star urged her followers to “celebrate”her mother while wishing her “love”.

She continued: “So let’s celebrate her and send her so much love while she transitions.(sic)"

Lisa - who has daughters Delilah, 23, and Amelia, 20, with husband Harry Hamlin - admitted to being “conflicted” about publicly sharing the “very sad news” but knew they would want to be aware.

She said: “I was so conflicted to share this very very sad news with you, but I know that you would want to know.”

Whether Lisa was with Lois was in hospital - or any other information about her condition - is unknown.

Previously, in 2019, Lisa posted on Twitter about a stroke Lois had six years before, labelling it “devastating”.

She shared: “My mom had a devastating stroke 6 years ago and had to learn how to walk and talk again.(sic)

‘The Prince’ actress continued, saying her sometime reality television star mother was “one of the lucky ones.”

On the Bravo show, Lisa and her mother shared another harrowing story that happened to Lois - being attacked by David Carpenter, a notorious serial killer and rapist who would target women hiking in the San Francisco area.

In April 2019, Lisa revealed on the show: “A few years before I was born my mom was attacked by a man that she worked with.”

She described how Lois was “saved” by law enforcement.

Lisa said: "He picked her up at the bus stop and then all of sudden he started to drive her down this really deserted road," she continued. "He tried to rape her. He tried to kill her. Luckily, a military policeman had seen them drive down this deserted road and he knew no one was supposed to be down there and he followed them down. My mom was saved that day by that military policeman."

Lois called the episode “a really bad thing” and that she “knew him”.

Lois recounted how she thought she was close to death, saying “I thought that was it. He's straddling me. He had a hammer in one hand and a knife in another.”