Rosie Huntington-Whitely "mourned the loss" of her old life when she became a mother for the first time.

The 34-year-old model and her long-term partner, actor Jason Statham, have four-year-old son Jack together and are currently expecting their second child together but Rosie opened up about how it felt to give birth the first time.

She said: "For a period after I had my first son, there was a real shift in identity, and a sort of mourning of the loss of your old life, and who you were … I just remember feeling like the rug was pulled out from underneath."

The 'Mad Max: Fury Road' actress then went on to explain that the birth of her first child made her feel "anchored" to a home life, which she had not been used to beforehand.

Speaking to Net-A-Porter's Porter Magazine, she added: " I’d had all these years of being really independent, being able to come and go as I wished, being self-employed to a degree, calling the shots, and then suddenly having [something] that really anchored me to home life."

However, the Rose Inc beauty company founder also claimed that in motherhood and since reaching her thirties, she has unearthed a "confidence" in herself after learning to embrace her role as a parent.

She said: "If you’re someone that, like me, attach[ed] a lot of identity to my physicality and the way that I felt and looked, it really took me a long time to come around, but I think once I stepped into the role, embraced it, everything sort of relaxed a little bit. I did start to feel this new sense of life. And now, in my thirties, my confidence is so much [greater] and my ability to make decisions and not second-guess myself is stronger. I genuinely feel like my life is much more well-rounded.”