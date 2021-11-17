Emma Raducanu is set to help Dennis the Menace in a special festive edition of the Beano.

The 19-year-old tennis ace will appear alongside the likes of fellow sport stars Bukayo Saka, Sky Brown, Maisie Summers-Newton and Matty Lee in an BeONE issue of the iconic weekly British comic meant for families to enjoy together as one.

The athletes will appear in the special pull-out which sees naughty character Dennis trying to reunite his dog Gnasher with his family for Christmas.

Mrs. Menace notices her son has gone and enlists Mayor Brown to help track him down - but he wants to keep Dennis out of Beantown for good.

The beloved character is trying to get back home to be with his family for Christmas Day, but the mayor and Walter try to stop him.

However, Dennis gets the help of Sky, Matty, Maisie, Emma, Bukayo and others including Kare Adenegan and Jennifer and Jessica Gadirova.

There will also be guest appearances from other big names of 2021, including Piers Morgan, Matt Hancock, Jackie Weaver and even Elon Musk and his moon mission.

Mike Stirling, Editorial Director of Beano Studios, said in a statement: "This year, our sporting superstars have lifted the nation's spirits so we couldn't think of a better way to round off 2021 than with some well-deserved appreciation for these incredible young athletes and the joy they brought to the nation.

"The reception to last year's BeanOLD was incredible and we saw generations of families using it to connect when they had to be apart.

"We hope BeONE is the comic families have been waiting for and that this year they can enjoy reading it safely together!"

Four individual special gold leaf comic cover arts featuring the Matty, Maisie and Sky are now available via the Beano Shop, with funds raised being donated to Save the Children.

Gold medal winning Olympic diver Matty added: "I loved reading the Beano as a kid so to see myself on the cover of such a special, charity issue is a crazy feeling, it's absolutely amazing.

"I've had a sneaky preview and it's as hilariously funny as I remember."

And double gold medal-winning Paralympic swimmer said: "Seeing myself on the cover the special charity issue Beano is amazing, it's such a memorable part of the childhood of many generations, so it's a real honour to be a part of it and celebrate a fantastic year for sports."

'BeONE' can be found in this week's Beano, available to buy from today on beano.com/beone and in selected retailers. The limited-edition gold covers can be purchased from beano.com/shop.