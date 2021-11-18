Tom Holland thinks Zendaya has been "instrumental to [his] sanity".

The 25-year-old actor is dating his 'Spider-Man' co-star, and Tom admits that Zendaya, 25, has become an important guide in his life.

He shared: "Having her in my life was so instrumental to my sanity.

"She is so good at being the role model for young guys and girls. When anyone comes up, like, ‘Can I have a picture?,’ it’s never a bad time. Whereas my initial reaction was: 'Why are you talking to me? Leave me alone.'"

Tom and Zendaya's romance became public earlier this year, and the actor admits that he struggles to deal with the lack of privacy.

He told GQ magazine: "I’ve always been really adamant to keep my private life private, because I share so much of my life with the world anyway."

Tom also feels uncomfortable talking about their romance without Zendaya being by his side.

He explained: "It’s not a conversation that I can have without her. You know, I respect her too much to say … This isn’t my story. It’s our story. And we’ll talk about what it is when we’re ready to talk about it together."

Similarly, Zendaya wishes that she and Tom were able to keep their relationship more private.

The Hollywood star also described their romance as "sacred" and "special".

She said: "The equal sentiment [we both share] is just that when you really love and care about somebody, some moments or things, you wish were your own … I think loving someone is a sacred thing and a special thing and something that you want to deal with and go through and experience and enjoy amongst the two people that love each other."