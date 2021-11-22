Andrew Garfield's life has changed completely since the death of his mother.

The 38-year-old star tragically lost his mother Lynn to pancreatic cancer in 2019 and he revealed that her passing has totally "rearranged his psyche" and altered every aspect of his life.

Reflecting on his career since playing Spider-Man, Andrew told GQ magazine: "A lot's changed since then.

"Like losing my mum, and my psyche being totally rearranged by that. And life taking on a completely different hue and texture and colour. And my inner being totally different. Tasting things differently. Hearing. Smell. It's all different. Nothing's the same."

Garfield explained that he became frustrated with the attention that came with playing Spider-Man he decided to go on the annual men's retreat held by mythology scholar Michael Meade in Northern California – which saw him drive a rental car down a "long f***ing road in the wilderness" – to briefly shed his celebrity status.

The 'Eyes of Tammy Faye' star said: "People start to really dive into themselves and reveal who they are to themselves and to everyone, and to have witnessed it by a group of 90 dudes, some of whom are hard-core motherf******."

Andrew plays the late Jonathan Larson in his new movie 'Tick, Tick... Boom!' and admits that he found liberation in more ways than one to take on the role.

The actor explained: "I find spiritual pursuit to be the only pursuit, really, for me. And that's with my work and otherwise.

"There's an acute awareness of just the ephemeral nature of this. And that is what gives it all meaning. I think the consideration of what's going on behind everything is the only thing I'm interested in."

Read the full story with Andrew Garfield at https://www.gq.com/story/andrew-garfields-answered-prayers?utm_source=twitter&mbid=social_twitter&utm_brand=gq&utm_social-type=owned&utm_medium=social