Paris Hilton says 2021 has been “the most fulfilling” year of her life so far.

The 40-year-old businesswoman posted on social media to mark the US holiday of Thanksgiving on Thursday (25.11.21), and said she was thankful for the past year of her life because she’s had so many “opportunities for growth”.

Paris also got married this month to Carter Reum, and said she was “so grateful” to her spouse – with whom she is still on honeymoon in Bora Bora – for giving her a year to remember.

She wrote alongside three pictures of herself on a boat: “Happy Thanksgiving! This year of life has been the most fulfilling yet. I will never forget all the lessons, challenges and opportunities for growth I’ve been shown, and I’m grateful for it all—the good, the bad and eveything in between. I’ve grown a lot and I am still evolving.

“This month, I became a wife and I’m so grateful to not only my amazing husband, but also the wonderful friends and family that surrounded us on our wedding weekend and have supported us along the way. (sic)”

The ‘Paris in Love’ star also said her “next chapter” in life will be her “best” yet, as she still has plenty of business and life ventures she still wants to explore.

She added: “This next chapter will be my best to come, not only as a wife, advocate and businesswoman, but as the Paris I’m more and more proud to be every day. I’m so excited to keep creating more with my new media company, 11:11 Media, and the other exciting ventures I’m pursuing.

“I’m thankful for the outpouring of love and support from my fans and those who have stuck by me since the beginning. You all mean the world to me. Love you all and keep dreaming and shining your light! The world needs every bit of love you have to offer! #HappyThanksgiving #Grateful (sic)”