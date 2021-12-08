Fearne Cotton has been left devastated by the death of her cat of 20 years, Lula.

The former BBC Radio 1 DJ admitted she is "heartbroken and still in shock" after her beloved pussy passed away.

Fearne wrote on Instagram alongside a series of snaps of her feline family member: "Yesterday I said goodbye to my best mate of twenty years. I’m heart broken and still in shock that she’s gone.

"I’m mostly just so grateful that I got twenty years with my darling Lula. She was the most loyal and loving creature ever."

Fearne - who has eight-year-old Rex and Honey, six, with rocker husband Jesse Wood - adopted Lula and her other cat Keloy from the Mayhew animal shelter in 2001.

And the 40-year-old presenter and 'Happy Place' podcast host shared how Lula was there for her through the "best and worst" moments of her life.

She continued: "Twenty years ago I picked up Lula and Keloy from the @themayhew animal home and took them back to my then little cottage in Harrow.

"Since then we’ve moved all around the place and they’ve stuck by me through thick and thin.

"Lula saw me at my best and worst and always without judgement. She brought unbelievable amounts of love into my life and for that I will be forever grateful.

"It feels like the end of an era as I literally can’t remember a time before she was in my world.

"Old bird, I will never forget you and the love you gave me. I hope you know how loved you were. You’ll always be in my heart. (sic)"

Fearne's mother-in-law, Jo Wood, commented: "Oh Fearne how sad .. but what a wonderful life Lula has had."

Her close pal Gok Wan wrote: "Huge love darling x."

And 'Harry Potter' star Evanna Lynch commented: "So sorry for your loss, Fearne I know exactly what you mean about being through thick and thin with your lovely Lula, there’s no relationship quite like it. She was so lucky to have you as her friend and guardian in this world and your souls will always be connected. Hope you get to rest and process this week."