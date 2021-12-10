Lourdes Leon insists “showing skin” in your fashion choices doesn't make you a "hoe".

The 25-year-old model - the daughter of pop icon Madonna - thinks “it’s a bit ridiculous” that women are still deemed to be promiscuous, or attention seeking based on what they choose to wear

The 25-year-old professional choreographer told her friend Raul Lopez in an interview for PAPER magazine: “First of all, I would say that showing skin does not equate with hoe activity, OK? And I think it’s a bit ridiculous that people are still living in this world where we’re equating showing skin with wanting attention or being a hoe.”

Lourdes - whose father is personal trainer and actor Carlos Leon, who dated Madonna between 1994 and 1997 - also opened up on the preconceived prejudices people have about her and the "base layer of hatred" she experiences because her mother is the 'Material Girl' singer.

She said: “I have a base layer of hatred because so many people like to hate on my mom, so it’s obviously like I’m the spawn, I’m the oldest daughter, I’m going to see the tail end of that hate. So anything I do negative, it’s, 'Like mother, like daughter.' Y’all are so unoriginal.”

The photos included in the magazine of Lourdes were reminiscent to the ones shared by Madonna, 63, on Instagram, which the platform removed due to violating - according to Madge - “sexist” indecency rules.

In a recent issue of Interview magazine, Lourdes claimed her famous mother is “such a control freak”, prompting her to pay her own way throughout college at the University of Michigan and setting up her own home when she moved to Brooklyn.

She said: "My mom is such a control freak, and she has controlled me my whole life. I needed to be completely independent from her as soon as I graduated from high school."