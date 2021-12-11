Willie Garson confided in Sarah Jessica Parker about his cancer battle.

The 'Sex and the City' actor told his close pal Sarah Jessica about his diagnosis with pancreatic cancer but later opened up about his illness to the rest of the cast of '...And Just Like That', when it became "undeniable".

Wille died in September at the age of 57 and his co-star Cynthia Nixon told Deadline: "The death of Willie Garson was obviously, completely unlooked for, unknown.

"Sarah Jessica [Parker] was the only one that knew he was sick when we were filming until things became undeniable and then we were . Thankfully we were able to shoot with him not just before he was sick but after so it could be something we could discuss and listen to him about. I know that was very important for us and I think it was something that was important to him, too—not to be hiding that from us anymore."

Meanwhile, Chris Noth - who plays Mr Big - revealed he "didn't know" Willie was ill before he died.

The 67-year-old actor wishes he'd spent more time with his co-star while they were filming the new 'Sex and the City' spin-off series and described his passing as "heartbreaking".

Asked if Chris knew Willie was ill, he said: “No, most of us didn’t know. The last time I saw him was on set and I kick myself because I didn’t really get a chance to talk to him.

"He was extraordinarily fun and funny and there’s nothing to say but that it’s heartbreaking."

And Chris -revealed the tragedy meant elements of the new series had to be rewritten because there had been a "really huge storyline" planned for Willie's character, Stanford Blatch.

He added: "It’s sad for everyone, and for the show, because I think he was going to have a really huge storyline. But he’ll be in it to the extent that he filmed. Oh God …”