Twitter has acquired the messaging platform, Quill.

The social media platform has bought out the messaging app with the hope of improving its own messaging services, such as direct messages, the company announced earlier this week.

In a tweet thread announcing the deal, Nick Caldwell, general manager for core tech at Twitter, described Quill as a “fresher, more deliberate way to communicate”.

He wrote: “Excited to share that today we’re welcoming @QuillChat to Twitter!

“@ludwig and his talented team built Quill as a fresher, more deliberate way to communicate. We’re bringing their experience and creativity to Twitter as we work to make messaging tools like DMs a more useful & expressive way people can have conversations on the service.

“We’re thrilled to have them onboard and can’t wait to see what we accomplish together. Welcome to the flock, team! (sic)”

The acquisition means Quill as an app will eventually be shut down, but its team will join Twitter’s crew instead.

A farewell blog post on Quill’s updates site provided instructions for users who want to export their team message histories, which will be available until December 11.

The post read: “Together with Twitter, we will continue to pursue our original goal — to make online communication more thoughtful, and more effective, for everyone.”