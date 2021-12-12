Rita Moreno is 'deeply grateful' to be alive at 90 years old.

The Oscar-winning actress - who starred as Anita in the 1961 musical film 'West Side Story' and made an appearance in a new role for the 2021 remake - celebrated the milestone birthday on 11.12.2021, noting that being 90 feels no different.

She told Deadline: "It doesn’t feel any different. On the face of it, nothing has changed. I’m older and deeply grateful for still being here. I’m older and deeply grateful for still being here. And inevitably, now there is concern about what’s next after 'West Side Story'. And anyone who tells you otherwise is a damn liar.”

Speaking on the documentary 'Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It', producer Brent Miller said to Rita regarding her 90th: "I can only hope that 45 years from today, I have half the spark, passion and love for my work, my country and humanity; as well as, the physical and mental ability to share it."

The star - who is amongst an elite list of performers to have won an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony, was said to be a "natural fit" for the role in the 'West Side Story' remake by director Steven Spielberg, and celebrated her birthday one day after the release of the film.

Rita's milestone birthday comes just weeks legendary composer Stephen Sondheim, who wrote the score for 'West Side Story', which features standards such as 'Somewhere' and 'Maria', died aged 91.

In tribute, she told Entertainment Tonight: "I feel privileged to have been in the same generation as he. To be here, to hear them in person, as they were written. That is a huge privilege. I’m so glad he was able to attend our recording sessions when we were doing the movie."