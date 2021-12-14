Matt Smith is "honoured" to have taken on a modern version of 'Ninteteen Eighty-Four'.

The former 'Crown' star reads the diary entries of George Orwell's classic character Winston Smith in a new audiobook take on the title, titled 'Twenty Twenty-One' to highlight the similarities between increasing online surveillance and the society predicted in the 1949 novel, and he was keen to raise awareness of "digital freedom".

He said: “'Nineteen Eighty-Four' is a literary classic and Winston is a fascinating character, so to be able to bring the story into the modern day is an honour.

"Great literature maintains a universality over the course of time - particularly true in the case of this novel, which still feels extremely pertinent today.

"I’ve got involved in this project as I feel having digital freedom online is so important in today’s society. In a world where we may feel required to share more of ourselves than ever before, it’s something we should endeavour to be really diligent about.”

The front cover of the story has been reimagined for the modern day by illustrator and artist Rodrigo Corral.

The tale has been re-released by Avast, who want to protect digital freedom for everyone and secure their online privacy, and have carried out a survey which revealed almost seven out of 10 people are concerned their online activity is tracked by the sites and apps they use, but 53% weren't aware their online information could be sold for advertising and marketing purposes.

The research showed 71% of Brits are familiar with or have read Orwell's classic novel, and 82% believe the hyper-surveillance themes of the story are coming true today.

Shane McNamee, Chief Privacy Officer at Avast said: “Avast believes online privacy is a fundamental human right. Online interactions which involve people’s personal data aren’t just economic transactions, but instead are inextricably linked to digital identity or personality.

"Our research shows many people admitting that they should be doing more to further protect themselves online. By being informed about and reviewing the personal data consumers allow access to, and having the right tools to help take back control of their online existence, users can take steps to better protect themselves online. That way, we can help prevent 'Nineteen Eighty-Four' from becoming a reality.”

Listen to the audiobook featuring Matt Smith via Spotify and Apple podcasts. 'Twenty Twenty-One' is also available as a digital book via Kindle. The book is priced at 99p and all proceeds raised will be donated to the Orwell Foundation.