Meghan King has denied that distance caused her split from Cuffe Biden Owens.

37-year-old reality TV star Meghan tied the knot with Los Angeles based lawyer Cuffe in October, just weeks after meeting on a dating app, and while the marriage is already over after two months, she has insisted that physical distance had nothing to do with the breakup.

Meghan - who lives in St Louis, Missouri with her children - told the New York Post's Page Six: "Cuffe lived with me. We didn’t have any distance. We lived together every day since the day we met. There was no Cali/MO distance. There was zero long distance whatsoever.”

The reality TV star's comments came after a source told E! News: "It had to do with distance. Meghan cannot uproot the children from where they currently live and he lives and works in California."

After weeks of speculation, Meghan recently admitted her marriage to Biden Owens - the nephew of US President Joe Biden - was over.

She shared on Instagram: "I've been asked by many outlets and individuals to comment on the state of my marriage. This situation is profoundly devastating. This is obviously not what I imagined when I made my vows — and I'm shocked and saddened by the way things turned out. I am moving forward with my children as we privately process our pain and begin to let go of shattered dreams.

"At this time, I ask for your grace and gentle kindness as I navigate this labyrinth of grief with my family."

Meghan - who has children Aspen, five and three-year-old twins Hart and Hayes from her previous marriage to Jim Edmonds - tied the knot with Biden Owens in a "small, family wedding" at his parents' home in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania, in October.

President Biden and First Lady Jill Biden attended the ceremony.