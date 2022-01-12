Lady Gaga "began to believe" Patrizia Reggiani had sent a “large swarm of flies” to the set of 'House of Gucci'.

The 35-year-old singer-and-actress portrays the real-life Italian socialite who was convicted of hiring a hitman to kill her former husband Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver) in the acclaimed Sir Ridley Scott movie.

And the Oscar-winner has recalled the bizarre theory she had the moment she was surrounded by the insects while she was bidding farewell to the character on the last day of filming.

In an interview with W magazine, Gaga shared: “On the last day of filming, I was on the balcony of my apartment in Rome, and I was blasting Dean Martin singing ‘Mambo Italiano’, and I had a cigarette hanging out of my mouth. I was Patrizia.

“But I knew I had to say goodbye to her: Large swarms of flies kept following me around, and I truly began to believe that she had sent them. I was ready to let her go.”

The heirs of Aldo Gucci, who was played by Al Pacino, recently slated the movie.

In a statement, they said: “The production of the film did not bother to consult the heirs before describing Aldo Gucci - president of the company for 30 years - and the members of the Gucci family as thugs, ignorant and insensitive to the world around them."

They added how there was “a tone and an attitude to the protagonists of the well-known events that never belonged to them” and that “this is extremely painful from a human point of view and an insult to the legacy on which the brand is built today.”

Meanwhile, the 'Stupid Love' singer recently revealed she "confided" in Bradley Cooper before taking on the leading role in the flick.

Gaga - who starred alongside the 47-year-old actor in 'A Star is Born' - said: "Bradley Cooper really believed in me for the role of Ally Maine in 'A Star Is Born' and the way that he empowered me to take helm of that character as well as take helm of the soundtrack and work with him so closely on a movie about music and a movie about musicians, it really was the success of our artistic collaboration and I think it landed me where I am now. I've confided in Bradley for years and I've always appreciated his support and his advice, his thoughts on my future endeavours."

The 'Bad Romance' hitmaker ended up winning an Academy Award for Best Original Song for the soundtrack 'Shallow' on which she duetted with Bradley.

And when asked whether she had spoke to him about the role of the Italian convict, she confirmed that she "absolutely" asked for his input.