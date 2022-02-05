Olivia Rodrigo has the "weirdest paranoias".

The 18-year-old pop star hates staying at hotels as she's paranoid she'll "get some weird disease".

Olivia - who released her debut album, 'SOUR', in May - shared: "I’m such a homebody. We’ll sleep on the bus, but I am the most paranoid person in the whole world. I get freaked out about staying at hotels.

"I’m not a germaphobe, but anytime I get in a hotel I worry that I’m gonna get some weird disease or something. I have the weirdest paranoias."

The singer has shot to international stardom over the last year, but Olivia still doesn't consider herself to be a great songwriter.

The 'Drivers License' hitmaker instead sees herself as a "really prolific songwriter".

She told Interview magazine: "I like having the first seeds of ideas come from just me.

"It’s hard for me to go straight into a studio with people, even if I’m really close with them. I like having a concept, or a poem, and going in with that.

"I don’t actually think that I’m a great songwriter - I’m just a really prolific songwriter, and I write so much that some of them just have to be good. Like statistically, some of them have to work."

Olivia was recently named Billboard's Woman of the Year.

The pop star will be honoured at the Billboard Women in Music Awards on March 2.

Billboard editorial director Hannah Karp said: "Olivia's trajectory to superstardom is the stuff of pop music legend. Her talents as a storyteller and songwriter have made Olivia one of the most authentic and exciting new artists to explode onto the scene in years.

"Connecting with audiences across generations through emotionally charged songs about heartbreak, jealousy and growing up, she's achieved absolutely incredible chart success for a debut artist. We are thrilled to celebrate her unique voice and the enormous impact she's had on fans around the globe in such a short time."