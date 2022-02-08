Jessica Blevins is "focusing" on building her own brand and will "eventually" step down as husband Ninja's manager.

The streamer has announced she has signed with CAA management to propel her own career after being behind her spouse's rise to stardom in the gaming and streaming world.

Jessica told Sportify It: "I’m really excited.

"Over the last year I’ve been growing my brand similar to what I did with Tyler. I have a PR team. I signed with CAA. Before I was focusing on Tyler, so now I’m focusing on my brand simultaneously."

Jessica - who tied the knot with Ninja in 2017 - insisted she's still managing to split time spent working on her own projects with her husband's for the time being.

She later clarified on Twitter: "A lot of articles are speculating after my recent interview. I’ll eventually step down as manager for

@Ninja so he gets full focus and time like I’ve been giving. BUT, I’m still happily and successfully balancing managing him and myself. I’m not going anywhere yet :) (sic)"

In the interview, Jessica admitted it's important that whoever takes over from her as his manager "eats, breathes, and sleeps team Ninja".

She explained: “We’re realising that there will come a time, and it may come sooner rather than later, that I won’t be his manager anymore.

“But with how much I’m doing there’s going to be a time where we need to hire a manager that we can trust. Someone who eats, breathes, and sleeps team Ninja like I have done and I can focus on my own stuff and take a step back.”

Ninja - whose real name is Tyler Blevins - rose to fame in 2018, when he played 'Fortnite' with rappers Drake Travis Scott on stream, breaking a peak viewer count record on Twitch. Ninja has acquired more than 17 million followers and is the most-followed Twitch channel as of December 2021.