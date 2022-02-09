Take-Two is "exceedingly confident" that the problems with the launch of 'GTA: The Trilogy' will not be repeated in future games.

The launch of the game in November was beset by technical issues and Rockstar even issued an apology for the state of the game.

The problems included a variety of in-game bugs, server issues preventing gamers from playing the title on release day and the inclusion of several missing songs hidden within the files.

Take-Two boss Strauss Zelnick has now reassured gamers that the issues will not be repeated in future launches.

Speaking during a third quarter earnings call on Monday (07.02.22), he said: "Yes, we are totally focused on quality here and we always want to deliver the best possible experience.

"Very occasionally we fall short, and I think that 'Trilogy' was an example of that, and the title was launched with some issues.

"Going forward, we remain highly focused on quality, and we are exceedingly confident in all of our upcoming releases.

"We've had precious few quality lapses at this company so any time that we've fallen short from a quality point of view it has been an isolated case and we aim to keep it that way."

Zelnick added that Take-Two addressed many of the problems with 'GTA: The Trilogy' soon after the launch and promised that "there are more fixes to come".

He said: "We have some quality issues. We've attempted to address those. We have more coming, and we feel very good about how the title has performed commercially.

"I think we were all a bit disappointed about the quality initially. We're very grateful that most of those issues have been addressed. There's more work to be done."