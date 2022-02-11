Brie Larson pushed her body to the limit to play Captain Marvel.

The 32-year-old actress could barely "walk up a hill without being out of breath" before she embarked on her fitness regime, and Brie admits to being surprised by her physical transformation.

The Hollywood star - who played the titular character in 2019's 'Captain Marvel' - shared: "I affectionately called myself 'an introvert with asthma' before I got to play Carol Danvers and I started training first out of sheer panic, because I thought, 'Oh my gosh, Marvel doesn't know that I don't even know how to walk up a hill without being out of breath.'"

Brie exceeded her own expectations thanks to her intense workout regime.

She told Insider: "I started this journey thinking I'll get strong and I had no idea. I went far beyond what I ever believed was possible for my body."

Brie chronicled her fitness milestones - like the time she pushed a Jeep while her trainer was inside - on her social media channels.

And the blonde beauty looks back on her physical transformation as an "incredible experience".

Brie - who also starred in 'Avengers: Endgame' - said: "Being able to hip thrust 400 pounds, deadlift 200 pounds, push my trainer's Jeep, I mean, it's an incredible experience to realise what's inside of you is well beyond what you knew was possible. And I have [Captain Marvel] to thank for that.

"That's part of why it's no surprise to me that this character has been able to reverberate outward, because she first and foremost changed my life. So it makes sense to me that she could change other lives too."