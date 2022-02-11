Brian Austin Green is "excited" to become a dad again.

The 48-year-old actor and Sharna Burgess recently revealed they're expecting their first child together, and Brian - who already has Noah, nine, Bodhi, seven, and Journey, five, with Megan Fox, as well as Kassius, 19, with Vanessa Marcil - is looking forward to the challenge.

A source told People: "Brian never expected to be a dad again. He is excited. Sharna makes him very happy. Their relationship is fun."

Sharna, 36, is loving life with the actor and she's already developed strong relationships with his kids.

The insider explained: "Sharna has always been very good with his boys too. It was never a problem for her that he already had kids. She has really made an effort to get to know them."

Brian's ex-wife Megan Fox is also excited to see that the actor has "moved on".

A source said: "Megan is happy that Brian has moved on. She knows that he will be great with his new baby. He is a wonderful dad to their boys."

The Hollywood actress was married to Brian between 2010 and 2021, but they split in 2020 and she's now engaged to Machine Gun Kelly.

Their high-profile romance has been described as a "love at first sight situation", and the music star popped the question during a trip to Puerto Rico in January.

An insider shared: "They had been talking about it for a while. For those two, it was very much a love at first sight situation."

Megan and Kelly are keen to spend "every waking second together", and they're also eager to support each other in their professional lives.

The source added: "They spend every waking second together. They are always together for each other's professional and personal events.

"She always likes to be by his side. All of his friends and colleagues know that if they're going somewhere, nine out of 10 times, Megan will be there."