Megan Fox feels "happy" that her kids are getting a new sibling.

The 35-year-old actress has Noah, nine, Bodhi, eight, and Journey, five, with her ex-husband Brian Austin Green, and she was excited to learn that the actor is now expecting another child with his girlfriend Sharna Burgess.

A source told E! News: "She's happy for her kids that they will be getting a new sibling. And knows they are excited about it. She wishes Brian the best and thinks it's a great thing."

Brian - who also has Kassius, 19, from a previous relationship - recently took to social media to announce that he's expecting his first child with Sharna.

And the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' actor - who was married to Megan between 2010 and 2021 - is "excited" to become a dad again.

An insider recently shared: "Brian never expected to be a dad again. He is excited. Sharna makes him very happy. Their relationship is fun."

Sharna, 36, is loving life with the actor and she's already developed strong relationships with his kids.

The insider explained: "Sharna has always been very good with his boys too. It was never a problem for her that he already had kids. She has really made an effort to get to know them."

Meanwhile, Megan recently announced her engagement to Machine Gun Kelly.

The 31-year-old music star popped the question during a trip to Puerto Rico in January, and now they're planning to tie the knot.

According to a source, their romance was a "love at first sight situation".

After they announced their engagement, the insider said: "They had been talking about it for a while. For those two, it was very much a love at first sight situation."