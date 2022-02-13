David Beckham has revealed that his family have brought home a new pet rabbit.

The 46-year-old retired soccer star took to social media to tell fans that his brood have welcomed the adorable new pet named Coco.

David shared photos of the new bunny as both he and his daughter Harper, nine, took turns sharing cuddles with the animal.

He captioned a snap of the rabbit in the sunshine: "Good morning."

Meanwhile, David recently expressed frustration that his wife Victoria has eaten the same meal "every day" for the past 25 years.

The star - who also shares sons Brooklyn, 22, Romeo, 19, and Cruz, 16, with the former Spice Girls singer - said: "Unfortunately I’m married to someone that has eaten the same thing for the last 25 years. Since I met her she only eats grilled fish, steamed vegetables, she will very rarely deviate from that."

David also revealed that he "secretly loved" being at home alone recently as it meant that he was able to eat what he liked.

The former Manchester United player said: "Pretty recently I was in isolation for five days because I’d just been to Italy so I came back and on one of the last days Victoria’s parents had a party and I couldn’t actually go to it. So everyone was out of the house and I secretly loved it. I literally had two most amazing cuts of meat. One was a T-bone and I had some English wagyu, I poured one glass of the most amazing red wine that I treated myself to because I was on my own looking forward to watching the football in the afternoon on my own. So I set the barbecue up."