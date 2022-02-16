Dua Lipa admits she doesn't "eat after 6pm" as she reveals her health and fitness secrets.

The 26-year-old pop star has opened up on her routine that helps maintain her sculpted physique, and it even goes down to the time she has her meals.

Speaking on the ‘At Your Service’ podcast, she said: “I don’t eat after 6pm... When I eat really late my body does not really work through and it takes too long to process food.

"I drink a lot of water for my skin. I take vitamins, I take Omega 3. I fast. I feel like, with my skin, it helps.”

The 'Hotter Than Hell’ hitmaker - whose parents are Kosovo-Albanians - admitted her heritage made her a busy bee, and she was always burning the midnight oil.

She added: “There is a saying in Albanian, ‘Never leave today’s work for tomorrow’. I live by it. I see my job as a 24-hour job.

“For as long as I have butterflies and as much as it scares me going on stage, I know I am in the right place.”

Dua previously admitted it was the love of her job that kept her busy, and she felt incredibly lucky to be able do what she loves everyday.

She said: “I think just the love I have for my job. I feel very lucky to be doing something I’ve dreamed of my whole life. My hobby is my job, that’s not to say that there aren’t hard things about it, there’s crazy schedules and not really spending enough time at home for example.

"But I get to do everything I’d imagined and more, things I didn’t even know would be possible like performing at the UEFA Champions League, I never thought I’d see myself in front of loads of football fans. It’s really exciting seeing what new things this career brings me, I’m just so grateful.”