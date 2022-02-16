Cynthia Nixon thinks some of the criticism of 'And Just Like That...' was "bizarre".

The 55-year-old actress reprised the role of Miranda Hobbes in the 'Sex and the City' revival series, and she can't understand why some fans have been so critical of her character's evolution.

Cynthia said: "I think that’s a bizarre reaction.

"First of all, I think Miranda is brave, and I think Miranda is charging forward. She doesn’t know where she’s going exactly, but she knows she has to go somewhere. And I think that’s always been true of Miranda, right?

"Miranda’s very smart, and she’s very tenacious, but the idea that she’s levelheaded - she’s never been levelheaded! She’s a loose cannon, a very opinionated loose cannon. She’s always been a bull in a china shop and losing her temper and blowing things up then having to backtrack when she calms down."

Cynthia thinks fans need to recognise that 'And Just Like That...' is a "new show for this moment".

The actress told Vogue: "If I could do anything differently, I would have made sure we said to people in letters 10 feet tall: This is not 'Sex and the City'. If you’re looking for 'Sex and the City', you should watch the reruns.

"This is a new show for this moment and for the moment in these original characters’ lives."

Cynthia also pointed out that 'Sex and the City' was previously criticised for its sex-positive portrayal of women.

She said: "It’s so funny - when you’ve gotten used to something, it seems tame.

"And we were anything but tame. We got a lot of hate in the first few years, you know, and even beyond that. A lot of [people saying], 'Women don’t act like this, this is disgusting. These aren’t real women, these are men in drag.'"