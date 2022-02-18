Brad Pitt is suing his ex-wife Angelina Jolie for selling her share of a jointly owned estate and winery to a Russian businessman.

The 58-year-old star claims Angelina didn't have his consent to offload their French estate, Château Miraval - which the former couple bought in 2008 for $28.4 million - to Yuri Shefler.

According to TMZ, Brad now wants a judge to order 46-year-old Angelina to undo the deal after Tenute del Mondo, controlled by Yuri, bought her share of the estate - where Angelina and Brad married in 2014 - in October, and the 'Fight Club' star is also said to be seeking damages.

In court documents filed in the Los Angeles Superior Court, and obtained by the New York Post's Page Six column, it is claimed 'Eternals' star Angelina completed the alleged sale "without Pitt's knowledge".

The docs read: "Jolie consummated the purported sale without Pitt’s knowledge, denying Pitt the consent right she owed him and the right of first refusal her business entity owed his.

"She sold her interest with the knowledge and intention that Shefler and his affiliates would seek to control the business to which Pitt had devoted himself and to undermine Pitt’s investment in Miraval."

In July, it was revealed Angelina was keen to sell her share of the winery and her lawyers had filed a request asking for any Automatic Temporary Restraining Orders (ATROs) be lifted to allow her to offload the estate.

At the time, her firm and her former husband's own Bongo LLC were equal shareholders in a Luxembourg company that had ownership interests in the Chateau Miraval estate in France, and a winery business branded as SNC Miraval Provence.

Angelina and Brad - who share kids Maddox, 20, Pax, 18, Zahara, 17, Shiloh, 15, and Vivienne and Knox, 13 - split in 2016, and he was awarded joint custody of their children in May 2021.