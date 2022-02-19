Megan Fox was "a little surprised" by ex-husband Brian Austin Green and Sharna Burgess' baby news.

The 48-year-old actor - who has Noah nine, Bodhi, eight, and Journey, five, with Megan, as well as Kassius, 19, with Vanessa Marcil - and his partner just announced they are due to welcome a little boy into the world in July.

And a source has claimed the 'Jennifer's Body' star - who is engaged to Machine Gun Kelly - is not "overthinking" how the new addition will impact the "family dynamic", but was surprised by the pregnancy, which comes two years after the pair split.

The insider claimed: "Megan was a little surprised when she found out that Sharna and Brian were expecting. Megan is focused on her own engagement, so she's not overthinking how this new baby will affect the family dynamic with her and Brian's boys."

They added to 'Entertainment Tonight': "Brian and Megan do things for the sake of the kids and have finally gotten to a point of peacefulness and respect.

"They balance things well and Megan knows she can't block Brian from pursuing his own happiness and does like Sharna and think she's sweet."

It was recently claimed that Megan, 35, is excited to see that Brian has "moved on".

A source said: "Megan is happy that Brian has moved on. She knows that he will be great with his new baby. He is a wonderful dad to their boys."

The Hollywood actress was married to Brian between 2010 and 2021, but they split in 2020, with their divorce finalised earlier this month.

Megan and 31-year-old MGK - whose real name is Colson Baker - got engaged during a trip to Puerto Rico in January.

An insider shared at the time: "They had been talking about it for a while. For those two, it was very much a love at first sight situation."