Twitter has announced the launch of pinned DMs.

The micro-blogging site - which has almost 300 million active monthly users - announced it will now be rolling out a "pinning" feature to the direct messaging system, allowing users to keep private conversations at the top of their inbox.

In a tweet, Twitter said: "Keep your fave DM convos easily accessible by pinning them! You can now pin up to six conversations that will stay at the top of your DM inbox. Available on Android, iOS, and web."

The rollout of the feature - which was initially only available to users of their premium TwitterBlue subscription service - appears to be gradual, with reports of some iOS users having received the update already.

The announcement comes after the social networking site faced a number of bugs in recent weeks, the latest of which caused users to lose their direct messages and tweets when they vanished from screens completely. However, the tech company explained how the problem "briefly impacted" users before being fixed.

A spokesperson for Twitter told The Verge: "Earlier today, we experienced a technical bug that briefly impacted how Tweets were loading for people on Twitter. This issue has since been resolved."

Just days earlier, the company issued an apology after users of the micro-blogging website lost access to their timelines.

Ina tweet, the company said: "We’ve fixed a technical bug that was preventing timelines from loading and Tweets from posting. Things should be back to normal now. Sorry for the interruption!"