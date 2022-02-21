Becky Hill broke her BRIT Award gong and realised it was meant for someone else.

The 28-year-old pop star had received the Best Dance Act at the 2022 BRIT Awards, but broke the trophy after dropping it and discovered that it had initially been intended for a producer back in 2020.

She said: "I have been a huge fan of [experimental-pop project] Self Esteem and I met her at the BRITs and I had the award in my hand. I had had a few drinks at this point and I kind of just threw it on the floor and threw my arms around her, and the bottom came off the award before I had even left the O2."

The 'My Heart Goes' hitmaker went on to explain that when looking for the dislocated base, she realised that the particular trophy had been intended for producer Fred Again.

Speaking on Channel 4's 'Sunday Brunch', she said: "We were scrambling around looking for the bottom and I realised that on the back was Producer of the Year BRIT Awards 2020 Fred Again, on one side it’s Becky Hill Dance not Best Dance Act, just Dance, but Fred Again on the other side.

So, Fred if you’re watching, I have wanted to work with you for a long time and this is my calling card, I have the bottom of your Brit award."

Becky then revealed that she is yet to fix the coveted award statue, quipping that she intends to glue it back together,

She added: "I have to find some super-glue to put that back on."

The 'Wish You Well' singer - who was voted to receive the award by fans on TikTok - admitted that she has a "phobia" of social media and felt "awkward"as she urged followers to vote for her.

She said: "It is all TikTok voted, that scared me for a bit because I have a bit of a phobia of social media which is really difficult when you are trying to be a pop star. But I really pushed it on socials to the point where I felt really awkward, essentially being like please vote for me."