‘Euphoria’ would be “hard to imagine” without Zendaya.

HBO’s Chief Content Officer, Casey Bloys, has revealed whether or not the hit teen drama could continue without the leading star, who plays troubled teen drug addict Rue, but ultimately admitted the decision comes down to creator Sam Levinson.

Casey told TVLine: “It’s hard to imagine doing [the] show without her, But, again, that would be something [for] her and Sam [Levinson, showrunner] to discuss.

“I will let [exec producer] Sam [Levinson] and Zendaya talk about [that]. I’m very excited about what they’ve got planned [for Season 3]. So I will leave that to them. I will say, generally speaking, we trust where they want to take these characters. So we’ll let the creative team lead the way.”

Zendaya will be back for the third season, along with her co-stars Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Angus Cloud, Maude Apatow and Barbie Ferreira.

Casey told the outlet: “She’s going to be in Season three.”

For her work in the show’s first season, which concluded in 2019, Zendaya picked up the Best Actress in a Drama series at the 2020 Emmys, becoming the youngest woman to do so.

The ‘Malcolm and Marie’ star acknowledged the “hope” in young people.

In her acceptance speech, the 25-year-old star said: "I know this feels like a really weird time to be celebrating, but I just want to say there is hope in the young people out there - I know that our TV show doesn't always feel like a great example of that - but there is hope in our young people and I just want to say to all my peers out there doing the work in the streets, 'I see you, I admire you, I thank you.'"