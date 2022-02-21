Remi Bader is “honoured” to be been named as Victoria’s Secret latest plus-size model.

The 26-year-old TikTok star will work with the brand - which has been attempting to rebrand amid a series of scandals - as both a brand ambassador and as a size consultant on their PINK line as the lingerie company attempts to rework its image.

In a statement, Remi said: “What intrigued me so much about this partnership — besides the fact that I grew up wearing PINK — is the brand’s openness for my honesty and desire to see change.

"PINK has made a lot of strides over the years to be more inclusive and focus on mental health and I’m really honoured to work with the team to help young adults embrace their bodies and be an honest voice for the amazing community I’ve built."

Executives shared how much they admire how Remi has pushed “the boundaries” as they begin their year-long partnership - which kicks off with larger sizes of swimwear being made available.

Amy Hauk, the CEO of Victoria’s Secret’s PINK brand said in a statement: “We love how Remi uses her platform to push the boundaries and make real change. We’re always striving to improve as a brand and ensure our customers feel empowered and confident in our products. We also admire how she’s real about all aspects of being an influencer and how she’s been open about her own mental health journey.”

Remi - who boasts 2.5 million followers across her social networks - will also work across the brand to ensure their aims are met, including on charitable causes, such as the Pink With a Purpose panel.

Victoria’s Secret has been on a mission to rebrand their image - which included a sexed-up annual fashion show - after a series of setbacks, including changing consumer demands and being accused of perpetuating unrealistic beauty standards through their ‘Angels’, which included models such as Adriana Lima, Gisele Bundchen, Candice Swanepoel and Lily Aldridge.