Kerry Katona "cries every day" because she's so unhappy with her appearance.

The former Atomic Kitten singer has been struggling to lose weight, despite exercising regularly and eating a "healthy" diet, and she admitted she doesn't feel like she's inside her own body any more.

She wrote in her column for new! magazine: "I’m going for a consultation this week at Pall Mall Cosmetics to get my boobs checked after having a breast reduction last year. I’m just going for a check-up to see if everything is as it should be. I actually feel like my boobs have grown bigger!

"I’m still feeling really uncomfortable in my own skin at the moment. No matter how healthy I’m being and how hard I’m training, I can’t seem to lose weight. It doesn’t even feel like I’m in my own body! I look in the mirror and cry every day."

The 41-year-old star - who has five children from previous relationships - admitted earlier this month she has "issues with food" and had fallen into a cycle of comfort eating, leaving her feeling self-conscious in front of her fiance Ryan Mahoney.

She said: "I’ve relaunched my fitness brand M-Fit, which is really exciting. We’ve set up a new platform for weekly classes. I’m not feeling my best at the moment, so I’m looking forward to getting back into training.

"I’ve gained 2½st after overindulging at Christmas and then getting Covid. I’ve been comfort eating – biscuits are my downfall. I’m really unhappy.

"My legs are like tree trunks! I’m even starting to feel self-conscious in front of Ryan. So my aim is to lose it.

"I definitely have issues with food. If I treat myself to something, I instantly feel guilty and punish myself mentally. And then I feel depressed and eat more!"