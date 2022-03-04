Kourtney Kardashian's "therapy journey" made her "really sensitive".

The 42-year-old reality star admitted she struggled in the later seasons of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' because while she was used to defending herself in rows with her siblings with pithy insults, the work she'd done on herself meant she no longer had anything "mean" to say, and so her only response was to cry.

She said: “I was used to always being a b**** and having no feelings...

"[Therapy] made me really sensitive. And normally I’d have a really good comeback [to insults], like, ‘Well, you’re covered in cellulite.’ But then I would be like, ‘I have nothing mean to say. I’m not a b**** anymore, and I just have feelings; like, an abundance of them.'

“I would just start crying all the time."

Kourtney admitted working on the show became "toxic" for her and she often felt like she was playing a character.

She told Bustle magazine: "Shooting our show, it became a really toxic environment at the end for me.

“I would fight with my sisters. There was, like, just a lot going on. And even for me personally, I wasn’t in the happiest place.

“I felt like I was being almost a character. 'This is Kourtney, and she’s in a bad mood, so even though she was laughing really at lunch, we’re going to cut out the laughing and let’s only use the annoying comment that she said.’ "

Kourtney - who has children Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, with former partner Scott Disick and is engaged to Travis Barker - had to give herself a "pep talk" before filming every day.

She said: “I would give myself a pep talk before walking in, “Like, say we were shooting at Khloé’s house. I’d be like, ‘It’s going to be a good day. Let’s have a good mood. Let’s put a smile on our face.’ "

However, the break between their E! show ending and filming starting on Hulu's 'The Kardashians', has helped the Poosh founder resolve her issues with her family and Kourtney is happy to still be involved with the programme.

She said: "Workwise, I’m happier than I’ve ever been...

“Having the break shifted the mindset with my sisters. When you’re doing that [show] every single day, you don’t have the space to take a break and be like, ‘Wait, we actually love each other.’”