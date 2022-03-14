A new WhatsApp update regarding contacts has emerged.

According to WABetaInfo, the Meta-owned messaging service is testing out a "new interface for the Contact Info" section of the app.

Leaked screenshots show an updated search message function to make it quicker to find certain contacts.

At present, the 22.6.0.73 software update is only available for some users as part of the TestFlight beta Program.

It's seemingly only for iPhone users and not known if the new-look interface will come to Android.

Although it could end up not launching at all, back in August a similar update went live for those with Business accounts.

Meanwhile, WhatsApp is also testing a message reaction feature using a heart emoji.

In a similar move to Facebook Messenger and Instagram - with all three messaging apps owned by Meta - the service is looking to add a feature including on the other two platforms.

The feature is currently available as a test via WhatsApp's desktop app version 2.2208.1 on both Windows 11 and macOS.

The addition of reactions gives users a way to respond to someone's message without typing out a response.