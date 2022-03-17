Reese Witherspoon wants to age "gracefully".

The 45-year-old star has opened up about the way her skin and beauty philosophies have evolved "over the years", as she urged people to take care of themselves as they get older.

She told Body+Soul: "I was lucky to have women in my life who loved ageing and getting older – like my mother and grandmother – and I saw it wasn’t something that should be looked at like a setback.

"There’s something empowering about ageing gracefully. I see so many women who have that self-critical voice, which can start with how your mother, grandmother or sisters see themselves.

"The most important thing I want women to know is it’s about being the best version of yourself that you can possibly be.

"And that you should be investing in yourself and really carving out some time to care for your skin and yourself. It’s so important."

Reese learned about beauty and makeup through watching her mother get ready in the morning.

She explained: "I just thought the ritual of preparing herself for the day and presenting her best self to the world was a big part of her self-esteem. So I think that’s where I learnt my love of beauty and skin care.

"And then in growing up, it’s been about business, wearing make-up every single day and learning how to properly take care of my skin because, honestly, cameras are sometimes five inches from my face and I like to feel confident that I’m taking care of myself and that I have the best skin quality that I can have."

Meanwhile, Reese admitted she's now learning from her own daughter Ava, 22, because she has embraced tips from "savvy" YouTubers.

She added: "She’s so knowledgeable about skin care and make-up, and I think she comes from a generation of YouTube tutorials and these kids are very savvy about product and application.

"So I learn a lot from her. We do talk about sunscreen a lot, too.

"Whatever you do for your skin in your early 20s is really going to show up later in life. So sunscreen twice a day is a really important part of our routine."