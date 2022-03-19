Kathy Griffin quipped it's "almost comical" that she became a "junkie in her late 50s".

The 61-year-old comic - who was recently declared cancer-free after she had half of her lung removed - used to have a dependency on prescription medication and attempted suicide in 2020.

And in a new interview, the stand-up - who became famous for making fun of D-List celebrities - has made light of her addictive personality and finds it hilarious that she became an addict so late in life.

Speaking on The New York Times’ 'Sway' podcast, she said: “I think - well, look, I think that I’m probably an addictive person, you know.

“But you have to admit, it’s almost comical.

I went in the hospital for pill addiction at 59 years old. Who the hell becomes a junkie in their late 50s? Me.”

Kathy became suicidal after she lost work as a result of a controversial video she shared of her holding a bloodied fake Donald Trump head in 2017.

She recalled: “I didn’t know what to do with myself.

“I was just such a crazy workaholic, and all of a sudden, I had this time on my hands, and then I was depressed, and things just weren’t looking up.

“And then you fall into the ‘Life will be better for my husband without me around,’ and you then call the estate attorney and the whole thing.”

The TV star - who married marketing executive Randy Bick, 43, in 2020 - was consumed by thoughts that her life wasn't worth living anymore.

She added: “It just came to a point where I was convinced that I had a good run on this planet and now it’s time for me to go.

“It’s been good. I’ve done a lot of great stuff and so you know, it gets pretty crazy.”

Meanwhile, Kathy recently admitted she fears addiction more than cancer.

She shared on Twitter: “To be honest, this cancer surgery was a little more than I had anticipated. Tonight will be my first night without any narcotic pain killers. Hello Tylenol, my new best friend!

“The last time I was in a hospital was in June 2020 when I tried to take my life and overdosed on prescription pills. With over a year clean and drug free, I now know I can do this and anything I want without those devil pills.

“Y’know what? I fear drugs and addiction more than I fear cancer. So, I think I’ll be ok.(sic)"