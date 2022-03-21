Google app users on Android can now delete last 15 minutes of search history

© BANG Media International

Tags

Android users can now delete the last 15 minutes of their search history on Google.

The search engine giant has confirmed the update is coming to "everyone using the app" in the coming weeks.

Google spokesperson Ned Adriance told The Verge: "We’re currently rolling this feature out on the Google app for Android and expect it to be available to everyone using the app in the next few weeks, we’re continuing to explore ways to bring this helpful feature to other surfaces."

iOS users were the first to benefit from the feature last July.

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend