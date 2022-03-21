Android users can now delete the last 15 minutes of their search history on Google.

The search engine giant has confirmed the update is coming to "everyone using the app" in the coming weeks.

Google spokesperson Ned Adriance told The Verge: "We’re currently rolling this feature out on the Google app for Android and expect it to be available to everyone using the app in the next few weeks, we’re continuing to explore ways to bring this helpful feature to other surfaces."

iOS users were the first to benefit from the feature last July.