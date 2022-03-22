Windows 11 launches new watermark for unsupported hardware

Windows 11 has launched anew watermark for unsupported hardware.

The software giant - which has thus far allowed users to run unofficial software on their Windows computers - has reportedly added a watermark to desktops and a similar warning in the landing page of the settings app in a new update.

Windows insider @XenoPanther said in a tweet: "Confirmed: 22000.588 introduces the "System requirements not met" watermark."

The message - printed in white text on the bottom right hand corner of the screen - reads :"System requirements not met. Go to settings to learn more" and comes after the feature was initially trialled during a test run of the updates back in February.

Windows 11 only officially supports Intel 8th Gen Coffee Lake or Zen+ and Zen 2 CPUs and up, which according to The Verge meanings that "millions" of devices will be left unsupported with the new upgrade.

However, the Microsoft-owned company did not mention the watermark in their latest update and instead focused on bug fixes and a brand-new app for notification.

The blog post read: "We displayed up to three high priority toast notifications simultaneously. This feature is for apps that send notifications for calls, reminders, or alarms using Windows notifications in the OS. As a result, up to four toast

notifications might appear simultaneously–three high priority notifications and one normal priority notification.

We fixed an issue that turns off auto-startup for Universal Windows Platform (UWP) apps after you upgrade the OS and we fixed an issue that causes SystemSettings.exe to stop working"

Windows 11 22000.588 is available now.

