Atari prototype sells for $270,000

© BANG Media International

Tags

An original prototype for the Atari ‘Home Pong’ was sold for more than $270,000 at auction.

The console - which came from the personal archive of the game’s creator Allan Alcorn - was sold by RR Auction in Boston for $270,910.

The device - which is dated from 1976 - features a ‘Pong’ chip in the prototype in the base and a hand-made model of the Pong system.

Alan said: "In 1975, Atari had managed to become dominant in the coin-operated entertainment business and moved on to build video games for the home market. We had to get Pong running on a single chip of silicon so a product could be built at a price a consumer could afford,"

BANG Showbiz English

BANG Showbiz is the world’s premier entertainment news agency providing the most exciting celebrity news to online, print and broadcast media outlets across the globe.

Recommend