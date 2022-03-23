An original prototype for the Atari ‘Home Pong’ was sold for more than $270,000 at auction.

The console - which came from the personal archive of the game’s creator Allan Alcorn - was sold by RR Auction in Boston for $270,910.

The device - which is dated from 1976 - features a ‘Pong’ chip in the prototype in the base and a hand-made model of the Pong system.

Alan said: "In 1975, Atari had managed to become dominant in the coin-operated entertainment business and moved on to build video games for the home market. We had to get Pong running on a single chip of silicon so a product could be built at a price a consumer could afford,"